Wed, August 31, 2022

life

American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

The first day of the "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" race began on Saturday with 3,000 competitors from 30 countries.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and six government agencies, including TAT and Chiang Mai province, have got the rights to organise the world's most brutal obstacle race at Huay Tung Tao Reservoir in Chiang Mai's Mae Rim district from August 12 and 14.

The Spartan Super (10km) race began on Saturday with 25 obstacles along the path. Some 150 competitors from 10 countries competed in the Elite category.

The male winner was Gabe Heck from the US, with a record of 1h 10m 04s. The second place was Mervin Guarte from the Philippines, with a record of 1h 11m 50s, and the third place was Saddam Pittli from Malaysia, with a record of 1h 11m 28s.

Meanwhile, all three best female racers came from the Phillipines. The winner was Sandi Menchi Abahan, with a record of 1h 34m 45s. The second place was Marites Nocyao, with a record of 1h 42m 23s, and the third place was Silamie Apolistarguta, with a record of 1h 44m 30s.

The "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" is the which competitors must overcome various obstacles along the trail, such as mud, ziplines, nets and walls. The next event Spartan Sprint (5km) will be held on Sunday.

For more information, please visit "Spartan Race Thailand" Facebook page www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand or website www.spartan.com.

