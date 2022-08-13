American and Filipino racers wins the Spartan Super race in Chiang Mai

The Spartan Super (10km) race began on Saturday with 25 obstacles along the path. Some 150 competitors from 10 countries competed in the Elite category.

The male winner was Gabe Heck from the US, with a record of 1h 10m 04s. The second place was Mervin Guarte from the Philippines, with a record of 1h 11m 50s, and the third place was Saddam Pittli from Malaysia, with a record of 1h 11m 28s.

Meanwhile, all three best female racers came from the Phillipines. The winner was Sandi Menchi Abahan, with a record of 1h 34m 45s. The second place was Marites Nocyao, with a record of 1h 42m 23s, and the third place was Silamie Apolistarguta, with a record of 1h 44m 30s.

The "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" is the which competitors must overcome various obstacles along the trail, such as mud, ziplines, nets and walls. The next event Spartan Sprint (5km) will be held on Sunday.