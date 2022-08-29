Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Axelsen proves too strong for Kunlavut in world badminton final

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Axelsen proves too strong for Kunla...

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn tripped at the final hurdle, losing in straight games to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen on Sunday in the men’s singles of the World Badminton Championships in Tokyo.

World No. 1 Axelsen won his second world title, beating the Thai 21-5, 21-16 in a one-sided final. 

The 21-year-old Kunlavut, a three-time junior world champion and ranked world No. 17, had raised hopes of becoming the first Thai to win the men’s title after toppling Singapore's defending world champion Loh Kean Yew in the quarter-finals.

Axelsen’s previous world title had come in Glasgow in 2017. 

The 28-year-old Dane, the Olympic gold medallist, did not drop a game throughout the tournament.

Axelsen proves too strong for Kunlavut in world badminton final Axelsen proves too strong for Kunlavut in world badminton final

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.