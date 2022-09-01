Adidas unveils the new 4DFWD forward motion running shoe

To make the impossible quest of creating the most technologically advanced running shoe yet a reality, adidas evaluated over five million variations of the lattice structure and combined 18 years of real-world athlete performance data to identify a design that would change the game for runners around the world.

Harnessing the power of 4D, adidas collaborated with its global innovation partner – Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis – to create a precisely fine-tuned midsole, which offers a scientifically proven forward motion benefit.

Anette (Peko) Hosoi, Neil and Jane Pappalardo Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: “When humans run, our forward motion is interrupted every time our foot hits the ground leading to a subtle stop-start motion between strides.

"This is true for all runners – no matter your ability. At the MIT Sports Lab, we are developing innovative technologies that offer a direct solution for overcoming that intrinsic challenge. And the new 4DFWD does just that.”