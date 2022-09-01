Adidas unveils the new 4DFWD forward motion running shoe
Adidas takes a step into the future with the reveal of the new 4DFWD, its most advanced running shoe. At the forefront of innovation, the shoe is the first to overcome a barrier that has long held runners back from reaching their full potential.
Designed to move runners in one direction only: forward – the shoe’s industry-first bowtie-shaped lattice midsole transforms vertical pressure into a horizontal force, providing runners with a non-stop smooth forward transition.
To make the impossible quest of creating the most technologically advanced running shoe yet a reality, adidas evaluated over five million variations of the lattice structure and combined 18 years of real-world athlete performance data to identify a design that would change the game for runners around the world.
Harnessing the power of 4D, adidas collaborated with its global innovation partner – Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis – to create a precisely fine-tuned midsole, which offers a scientifically proven forward motion benefit.
Anette (Peko) Hosoi, Neil and Jane Pappalardo Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: “When humans run, our forward motion is interrupted every time our foot hits the ground leading to a subtle stop-start motion between strides.
"This is true for all runners – no matter your ability. At the MIT Sports Lab, we are developing innovative technologies that offer a direct solution for overcoming that intrinsic challenge. And the new 4DFWD does just that.”
Charlotte Heidmann, Senior Product Manager at adidas said: “At adidas, we’re always looking at the ways technology and data can intersect to create the best possible products for our runners.
"With the new 4DFWD, we made the impossible possible, challenging the laws of science by using a unique performance benefit designed to move you forward. With every stride, the midsole of the adidas 4DFWD turns vertical impact into horizontal forward motion for an unstoppable smooth forward transition and new underfoot experience throughout the run”.
The new 4DFWD features:
- CONTINENTAL™ OUTSOLE INTRODUCED – A new Continental™ outsole provides extra grip for a confident run in any weather condition
- ALL-NEW PRIMEKNIT+ & ENGINEERED MESH UPPER – An all-new Primeknit+ and engineered mesh upper construction has been introduced for an extra-supportive and snug fit. Complemented by a new integrated heel counter, Primeknit+ offers a sock-like fit whilst areas of engineered mesh provide support exactly where runners need it most.
- UNRIVALLED COMFORT – The 4DFWD midsole delivers 23% more cushioning than previous 4D midsole generations (the 4D Run 1.0)
The shoe launches in a number of colorways including a Carbon Cloud White, and Impact Orange iteration for men, and Grey Five, and Cloud White colorway for women.
The shoe, available via www.adidas.co.th is priced at THB7,300 and will be able to buy from September 8, with Early Access for members of the adiClub from September 6 to 7.