Thai players to get 9m baht if they beat S Korea in World Cup qualifier
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has offered Thailand’s national football team a reward of 9 million baht if they beat South Korea in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier.
He also vowed a bonus of 3 million baht if they managed to secure a draw, adding that the reward would be drawn from several sources.
“Many of you might know football is my favourite sport. I’m excited about tomorrow's match. I will be at [Rajamangala] stadium to support the Thai team,” he said in a post on X (Twitter) on Sunday.
Srettha asked Thai fans to cheer on their team either at the stadium or by watching the match broadcast live on the Thai team’s YouTube channel from 7.30pm.
Thai prodigy Suphanat Mueanta earned a point for his team when the War Elephants held South Korea to a shock 1-1 draw in Seoul on Thursday night.
Tottenham Hotspur superstar and captain Son Heung-min scored for the Koreans, who are ranked 22nd in the world to Thailand’s 101st.
Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam rewarded the squad with 1 million baht following the result.
The Sports Authority of Thailand will erect a big screen in front of Rajamangala Stadium so that people who do not have tickets can watch the match.
South Korea now top Group C with seven points from two wins and one draw, while Thailand are second on four points, ahead of China on goal difference, with Singapore bottom on one point.
The top two teams from each of the nine groups will advance to the third round, where places at the 2026 World Cup will be decided.