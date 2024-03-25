Thai players to get 9m baht if they beat S Korea in World Cup qualifier

He also vowed a bonus of 3 million baht if they managed to secure a draw, adding that the reward would be drawn from several sources.

“Many of you might know football is my favourite sport. I’m excited about tomorrow's match. I will be at [Rajamangala] stadium to support the Thai team,” he said in a post on X (Twitter) on Sunday.

Srettha asked Thai fans to cheer on their team either at the stadium or by watching the match broadcast live on the Thai team’s YouTube channel from 7.30pm.

Thai prodigy Suphanat Mueanta earned a point for his team when the War Elephants held South Korea to a shock 1-1 draw in Seoul on Thursday night.

Tottenham Hotspur superstar and captain Son Heung-min scored for the Koreans, who are ranked 22nd in the world to Thailand’s 101st.