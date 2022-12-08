'It's do or die' says Walker - and there will be no red carpet for Mbappe

Mbappe is one of Les Bleus most dangerous players with his searing pace, and Walker, who is no slouch himself, will be tasked with marking him.

But speaking to the media on Wednesday at England's training base in Al Wakrah, just south of Doha, Walker insisted that France were dangerous all over the pitch.

"I think the game is not England v (Kylian) Mbappe, the game is England v France," he said.

"We respect that he is a good player and in good form at the minute, but I am not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to go and score.

"I am representing my country at the quarter final of a World Cup so it is do or die really, if we lose we go home, and he is not going to stand in my way of hopefully winning a World Cup for my country."