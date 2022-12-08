'It's do or die' says Walker - and there will be no red carpet for Mbappe
England defender Kyle Walker says he has plenty of respect for Kylian Mbappe - but Saturday's World Cup quarter final against France isn't just about the PSG forward.
The mouth-watering clash between two free-scoring teams takes place in the Qatar city of Al Khor, with France looking to repeat their success at Russia 2018, and England trying to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966.
Mbappe is one of Les Bleus most dangerous players with his searing pace, and Walker, who is no slouch himself, will be tasked with marking him.
But speaking to the media on Wednesday at England's training base in Al Wakrah, just south of Doha, Walker insisted that France were dangerous all over the pitch.
"I think the game is not England v (Kylian) Mbappe, the game is England v France," he said.
"We respect that he is a good player and in good form at the minute, but I am not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to go and score.
"I am representing my country at the quarter final of a World Cup so it is do or die really, if we lose we go home, and he is not going to stand in my way of hopefully winning a World Cup for my country."