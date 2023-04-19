German photographer declines 'Sony' award after AI-generated image wins, urges debate

In Eldagsen’s opinion: “they are not.”

From a small city in the South-West of Germany, Eldagsen studied photography and then conceptual art and intermedia before adding philosophy to his bow.

Berlin-based since 1997, Eldagsen entered his work “PSEUDOMNESIA / The Electrician’ to the Sony World Photography Award, after deciding to see what would happen as the SWPA stated that any device could be used.

In March 2023 Eldagsen was told he had won the award for the Open Competition / Creative category.

Following the announcement Eldagsen contacted the Awards event organisers CREO and told them his image had been created using A.I. and became aware of press enquiries to the organisers about the nature of the image.

Eldagsen says that a period of radio silence from CREO led him to commit his act of ‘disruption’ when he took to the awards stage and refused the award.

“How many of you knew or suspected that it was A.I. generated? Something about this doesn’t feel right, does it? A.I. images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. A.I. is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award,” Eldagsen says on his website of the awards ceremony speech.