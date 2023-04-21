Kukrit 80 Foundation presents Royal Khon performance of ‘Mokhasak’ episode

Two performances will be given by young Khon performers from the Kukrit Institute of Performing Arts Centre on Thursday (April 20) at the Aksara Theatre, King Power, Rangnam.

The foundation is under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

MR Pridiyathorn Devakula, chairman of the Kukrit 80 Foundation, said: “We have prepared the grand Khon performance of the year 2566, titled 'Mokhasak', which will be performed in front of the throne of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.”

Over 300 young performers will take part in this year’s performance, with participation extended to young people who have not undergone training or played Khon, he added.

“We believe that the transmission of culture and art does not necessarily have to be through learning Khon or playing Thai music but can also be learned through various forms of work.”

For the “Mokhasak” performance, high school students formed a social team and a graphic design team created unique costumes and accessories sold at the event.

“We simply want to provide an opportunity for these young people to get up close and personal with our culture and art, so that they may develop a deep connection and continue the beauty of our national art themselves,” Pridiyathorn said.