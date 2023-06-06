An exotic culinary journey featuring Thai rice

Across the country, from the North down to the South, rice is a staple crop and plays an important role in the Thai cultural and gastronomical heritage.

Peninsula Bangkok is welcoming gastronomes on its culinary exploration “The Thai rice Journey”, using Thailand’s most diverse and versatile ingredient — rice. Organically grown across the country in eight regions of Thailand, the rice offers unique distinctive nutritional values and flavours.

“We took eight breeds of rice that are grown across Thailand in the regions of Chiang Mai, Yasothon, Phatthalung, Chiang Rai, Surin, Ratchaburi, Tak, and Roi Et,” said Thiptara’s head chef, Monnipa Rungthong.

Amid the growing healthy consciousness and increasing demand for healthy products, rice is part of the trend too. However, there’s a fine line separating trend and culture. Trends come and go, while culture abides as a part of the local people's lives. It stays and is there always.