New app gives visitors a rare glimpse into Thailand’s past

The Smart Heritage app employs augmented reality to give users a glimpse of Thailand’s past grandeur and beauty, as well as the fine craftsmanship that was lost to the ravages of time or war.

This app is currently applicable at 36 sites in Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai, Kamphaeng Phet and Ayutthaya historical parks.

“The app adds value and significance to these historical sites, encouraging visitors to learn more and gain a more accurate understanding of Thai historical sites and architecture,” said Phanombut Chantarachot, the department’s director-general.