New app gives visitors a rare glimpse into Thailand’s past
The Fine Arts Department has developed a new smartphone application that brings Thailand’s historical sites alive on your mobile phone or tablet.
The Smart Heritage app employs augmented reality to give users a glimpse of Thailand’s past grandeur and beauty, as well as the fine craftsmanship that was lost to the ravages of time or war.
This app is currently applicable at 36 sites in Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai, Kamphaeng Phet and Ayutthaya historical parks.
“The app adds value and significance to these historical sites, encouraging visitors to learn more and gain a more accurate understanding of Thai historical sites and architecture,” said Phanombut Chantarachot, the department’s director-general.
The significance of the app was also recognised at the 2023 National Innovation Awards, where it won second place in the media and communications category.
The awards are granted by the National Innovation Agency (NIA) under the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry on National Innovation Day, which is marked on October 5 every year.
The AR Smart Heritage application, which was developed by the department’s Cultural Heritage Information Technology Centre, can be used in both Android and iOS systems.