‘The Jum’ stages fiery Pop art at Terminal 21

Napat, who is well-known from his character designs under ‘The Jum’ brand, has unveiled his latest design–the “Fire Friend” character–that appears in two versions: ice-cream cone and flower pot.

“I want this new character to represent the fire of creativity among the new generation,” he said, adding that the campaign ‘The Jum x Terminal 21’ will also provide creative space for youngsters to showcase their creative designs and meet new friends.

The campaign will run until January 31 at the Asoke branch, before moving to other urban branches of Terminal 21, namely Pattaya (April 5-May 5), Rama III (May 15-June 15), and Korat (August 16-September 15).

Event highlights include selfie corners for content creators, a creative showcase space, and booths selling stickers, Gashapon (toy vending machines), and Pop art souvenirs.

Special! Visit the event to take a selfie and post it on social media with the hashtag #THEJUMxTERMINAL21 to get a limited edition ‘The Jum’ sticker. Those who spend every 1,500 and 3,000 baht will also win a chance to get ‘The Jum’ keychains and eco bags, respectively.