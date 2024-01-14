Enter the digital realm with Miguel Chevalier’s ‘magical’ dragon at ICONSIAM

Describing his vision, Chevalier explains: “The idea was to combine art, technology and patterns, bright and soft colours together. I wanted to create something that everyone could understand and enjoy. The design of the dragon combines Western baroque style with the movement of the Chinese dragon dance.”

This amalgamation of ideas has resulted in a spectacle where the dragon swirls and curls, allowing art enthusiasts to revel in its movement.

The masterpiece comprises a metal structure forming the dragon’s head and tail, and 38 geometric vertebrae, with each part rotating slightly around a small axis. The effect is an undulating and spiralling effect resembling waves.

“The challenge was to combine real art from the outside and virtual art inside the dragon. The trick is to also ensure that the patterns and sensors are well aligned and can work together seamlessly. Positioning things at the right places is very important,” the artist explained.

The dragon’s interior, dubbed the “body of light” welcomes visitors into an immersive space or the dragon’s belly that is adorned with LED lights. These lights respond dynamically to the visitor’s movements through sensors, creating a mesmerising, ever-changing experience.

Chevalier also encourages Instagrammers to capture the dragon’s sensational movements, suggesting different angles for unique perspectives.

“Sometimes people have different views when taking photos and some of the angles that we haven't even thought about come out in photos that are truly Instagrammable,” Chevalier said with a smile.

“The Magic Dragon 2024 by Miguel Chevalier Software Cyrille Henry & Antoine Villeret” can be enjoyed at ICONSIAM, River Park, ground floor from January 12 to 31.