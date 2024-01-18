Abandoned printing house becomes new home for art in Yaowarat

The buildings and unique architecture of this area are more than 50 years old, including Watana Phanit, an abandoned printing house. This old printing house has now been transformed into a new art space named Bangkok Kunsthalle.

Back in the flourishing days, Watana Phanit was known as an important printing house for publishing text books for Thai students. Despite the fire that burned Watana Phanit down approximately 20 years ago, the structure of the building still stood strong and waited for visitors to unlock its golden age again.

Marisa Chearavanont, the founder of the Chef Care Foundation and adviser to the Charoen Pokphand Group, has revived this historic printing house into a new art space named Bangkok Kunsthalle. The first showcased collection at Bangkok Kunsthalle called Nine Plus Five Works, was created by Michel Auder, the American-French filmmaker.

Nine Plus Five Works are divided into two groups: the complexity of nature (nine pieces), and the evolution of Auder's works through the years using various storytelling techniques (five pieces).

The highlight of this exhibition includes two exclusive pieces illustrating the rhythm of Bangkok: “Flowers of Thailand” (2023) and “Yaowarat” (2023).

In the first set of works, Auder frequently expresses his connection with nature in terms of time. He describes how the representation of nature led to the development of a specific editing technique to catch the subtle temporality of natural phenomena.

In his influential film “Voyage to the Centre of the Phone Lines”, (1993), Auder combined the secret recordings of anonymous mobile phone conversations with a seascape without a human in sight.

