Thai ethnic groups showcase their cultural riches at Bangkok event

He said the draft act would come into effect soon, confirming that the ministry wanted this event to promote coexistence among groups of people despite cultural differences.

Thailand has a multicultural society, which has beauty and diversity in cultural resources, he added.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took a survey in Chiang Mai, told participants via his video clip that the government had policies to support all ethnic groups.

Srettha said he believed that diversity of cultural resources could stimulate the economy. "The government is ready to support and promote the potential of ethnic groups, so they can live with pride and generate income," he said.

He added that ethnic groups are considered partners in developing Thailand’s creative economy in a sustainable manner.