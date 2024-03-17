Thai ethnic groups showcase their cultural riches at Bangkok event
An event dubbed "Spreading ethnic voices across Siam" is being held at Siam Square shopping area in Bangkok's Pathumwan district until Sunday in a bid to promote cultural resources and social equality.
The event is being held as a collaboration between the Culture Ministry and ethnic networks after the Cabinet approved a draft act on protection and promotion of an ethnic way of life on Tuesday (March 6).
"The draft act aims to protect and promote social equality without leaving anyone behind," Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said while presiding over the opening ceremony on Saturday.
He said the draft act would come into effect soon, confirming that the ministry wanted this event to promote coexistence among groups of people despite cultural differences.
Thailand has a multicultural society, which has beauty and diversity in cultural resources, he added.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took a survey in Chiang Mai, told participants via his video clip that the government had policies to support all ethnic groups.
Srettha said he believed that diversity of cultural resources could stimulate the economy. "The government is ready to support and promote the potential of ethnic groups, so they can live with pride and generate income," he said.
He added that ethnic groups are considered partners in developing Thailand’s creative economy in a sustainable manner.
The event features music performances, learning activities and local merchandise for sale. Visitors can watch ethnic dances and try to play ethnic music instruments at the event.