Thai group in Vietnam keeps traditional cloth dyeing alive

The dye is derived from the indigo plant, cultivated in the mountains, necessitating approximately 3 months for cultivation. Following harvest, the plant's leaves are blended and crushed with lime powder before being immersed in water to create a paste.

Upon readiness, the dye demands consistent upkeep to achieve the desired hue. Fluctuations in temperature and humidity can impact it; even unfortunate occurrences such as a village member's passing can be regarded as detrimental to the colour's integrity.

The dyeing procedure itself consumes a substantial duration, involving the fabric being immersed in the dye multiple times over a span of 3-4 days, dependent on the desired colour intensity.

Subsequently, the fabric is soaked in a blend of water, salt, lemon, and bitter leaves to secure the colour.

Viet Nam News