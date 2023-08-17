Karenni Army marks 75th anniversary of its establishment

According to reports from local journalists, the Karenni army’s top military brass and more than 120 people were present at the ceremony.

A statement made by Maj-General Aung Myat, the head of the Karenni Army, was released at the event.

His statement said that the Karenni Army was founded on August 17, 1948, by just seven soldiers and seven other officers to combat the military junta and decide its own course of existence.

The message cautioned its troops not to lose their focus after achieving triumphs and not to underestimate their enemies.