Miss Grand International contestants take surprise dip in Bali sea

The contestants were taking part in a promotional beach walk on the Indonesian holiday island when they decided to cool off with a dip in the water.

They were joined by Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil, pageant organiser Ivan Gunawan and reigning Miss Grand International Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien from Vietnam.

The beauties had flown in the night before from around the world for a welcome gala dinner at the Seminyak Beach Resort & Spa in Bali.