Miss Grand International contestants take surprise dip in Bali sea
Beauty queens competing in this year’s Miss Grand International pageant quit the beach to wade thigh-deep into the Bali Sea complete with their tiaras, long dresses and sashes on Saturday.
The contestants were taking part in a promotional beach walk on the Indonesian holiday island when they decided to cool off with a dip in the water.
They were joined by Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil, pageant organiser Ivan Gunawan and reigning Miss Grand International Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien from Vietnam.
The beauties had flown in the night before from around the world for a welcome gala dinner at the Seminyak Beach Resort & Spa in Bali.
The event was livestreamed on Miss Grand International’s Facebook page, giving followers around the world a glimpse of what they can expect in the run-up to the pageant finale later this month.
During Saturday’s live broadcast, fans were surprised to see the elegant beauty queens walk into the sea for a paddle, then venture deeper into the surf as waves swelled gently around them.
Miss Grand International 2022 will celebrate its 10th grand finale at Sentul International Convention Centre in West Java on October 25.