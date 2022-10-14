Actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets no jail time for sex harassment charges

"There were three victims that resulted in six counts in an indictment," said Gooding's attorney Frank Rothman outside of Manhattan Supreme Court. "Charges relating to two out of the three were dismissed outright, and the third ended up in a plea to harassment as a violation. The district attorney's office dismissed all of the criminal charges. He does not end up with a criminal record at the end of this.”

Assistant District Attorney Coleen Balbert told Judge Curtis Farber that Gooding has completed six months of court-ordered counselling and has stayed out of trouble, therefore dismissing all of the criminal charges.

Farber sentenced Gooding to time served.

The actor had been accused of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the most serious count charging him with forcibly kissing a woman at a nightclub in September 2018.

Gooding was previously charged with touching a woman’s breasts, later identified as Kelsey Harbert, at the Manhattan bar Magic Hour in 2019, and separately with pinching a woman’s buttocks at the TAO nightclub, also in Manhattan, in 2018.

Under the April plea agreement, if the 54-year-old Gooding continued to undergo alcohol and behavioural counselling, he could withdraw his misdemeanour plea and plead guilty to a lesser violation of harassment. The guilty plea, in which Gooding admitted in court to subjecting two other women to "non-consensual physical contact" in 2018 and 2019, came three years after he was arrested.