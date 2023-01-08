Blackpink captivate thousands of ‘Blinks’ at Bangkok's National Stadium

Most “Blinks” (as Blackpink fans are known) said they were excited that the band has returned to Thailand. The first time the group performed here was part of the “Blackpink 2019 World Tour [In Your Area] Bangkok” at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

On Saturday, some 40,000 fans showed up at the venue from noon, with many snapping up Blackpink merchandise on sale outside the stadium.

While checking in for the concert, “blinks” were not allowed to take in large banners, political signs, cameras, laser pens, flashlights, long umbrellas, tablets or laptops.