Blackpink captivate thousands of ‘Blinks’ at Bangkok's National Stadium
K-pop superstars Blackpink wowed fans at the jampacked Suphachalasai National Stadium with three hours of heart-stopping sound, light and colour.
The second show of the Bangkok leg of the “Born Pink World Tour” will be held on Sunday from 7pm.
Most “Blinks” (as Blackpink fans are known) said they were excited that the band has returned to Thailand. The first time the group performed here was part of the “Blackpink 2019 World Tour [In Your Area] Bangkok” at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.
On Saturday, some 40,000 fans showed up at the venue from noon, with many snapping up Blackpink merchandise on sale outside the stadium.
While checking in for the concert, “blinks” were not allowed to take in large banners, political signs, cameras, laser pens, flashlights, long umbrellas, tablets or laptops.
The “Born Pink World Tour” kicked off with a concert in Seoul on October 15 before heading to the US, UK, Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands before coming to Bangkok.
After this, the group will be heading for Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.
The South Korean band comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Thailand’s very own Lalisa Lisa Manobal has been breaking records since it debuted in August 2016 with the album “Square One”.
Now referred to as the “biggest girl group in the world”, Blackpink are the highest-charting female K-pop band on the US Billboard Hot 100 and on Billboard 200, where they hit No 1 with their second album “Born Pink” last year.
Related stories: