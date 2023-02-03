Lisa moves into her new $6-million luxury pad in Seoul

Lisa signed the contract for the 7,200-square-foot villa worth some 7.5 billion South Korean won in July last year.

She made the final payment on her new pad on January 30.

The three-storey villa is well known as the former home of Jang Seon-yoon, the billionaire granddaughter of Lotte Corporation founder Shin Kyuk Ho.

Jang Seon-yoon purchased the land in 2014, guiding construction of the luxury villa which was completed in April 2016. Jang's family lived in the home for nearly seven years.

Lisa still has plenty of money in the bank despite blowing 200 million baht on the pad.