Lisa moves into her new $6-million luxury pad in Seoul
Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban is the proud new owner of a luxury villa in Seoul’s super-trendy Seongbuk-dong area worth approximately 200 million baht (US$6 million).
The Thai member of K-pop outfit BlackPink is now neighbours with millionaires and celebrities including Bae Yong-joon and Lee Seung Gi.
Overlooking South Korea’s capital, the exclusive Seongbuk-dong neighbourhood has been compared with the star-strewn Hollywood Hills district of Los Angeles and is home to many of the richest people in the country.
Lisa signed the contract for the 7,200-square-foot villa worth some 7.5 billion South Korean won in July last year.
She made the final payment on her new pad on January 30.
The three-storey villa is well known as the former home of Jang Seon-yoon, the billionaire granddaughter of Lotte Corporation founder Shin Kyuk Ho.
Jang Seon-yoon purchased the land in 2014, guiding construction of the luxury villa which was completed in April 2016. Jang's family lived in the home for nearly seven years.
Lisa still has plenty of money in the bank despite blowing 200 million baht on the pad.
Thailand’s K-pop queen owns total assets estimated at 660 million baht ($20 million). She recently obtained a so-called Black Card – a premium credit card limited to only 1,000 owners worldwide.
The credit card is issued by Korean conglomerate Hyundai and carries an unlimited credit limit. Lisa met the Black Card eligibility conditions, which include spending of 280,000 baht and assets worth at least 10 billion South Korean won (280 million baht).
