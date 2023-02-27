'Everything Everywhere' dominates SAG honours, setting stage for Oscars
Dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" grabbed the top movie trophy at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, a major predictor of success at next month's Oscars.
The movie about a Chinese-American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes also claimed three acting awards, for lead female actor Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
The winners were chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union. The film honorees are closely watched because actors make up the largest group of voters for March 12's Academy Awards.
An overwhelmed Yeoh spoke through tears as she accepted her trophy.
"This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me," Yeoh said. "Thank you for giving me a seat at the table."
Quan, a former child star who had given up on acting for years, claimed the trophy for male actor in a supporting role. Choking back tears, the Vietnamese-American actor said he was the first Asian to win in the category.
Jamie Lee Curtis, who played an exacting tax agent in "Everything Everywhere," claimed the award for female actor in a supporting role.
"I know you look at me and think 'nepo-baby, that's why she's there' and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing," Curtis, whose parents are actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, said. The term 'nepo-baby' refers to the child of a successful parent who enters the parent's profession.
Brendan Fraser won best male movie actor for "The Whale."
Reuters