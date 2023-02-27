'Everything Everywhere' dominates SAG honours, setting stage for Oscars

"This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me," Yeoh said. "Thank you for giving me a seat at the table."

Quan, a former child star who had given up on acting for years, claimed the trophy for male actor in a supporting role. Choking back tears, the Vietnamese-American actor said he was the first Asian to win in the category.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played an exacting tax agent in "Everything Everywhere," claimed the award for female actor in a supporting role.

"I know you look at me and think 'nepo-baby, that's why she's there' and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing," Curtis, whose parents are actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, said. The term 'nepo-baby' refers to the child of a successful parent who enters the parent's profession.

Brendan Fraser won best male movie actor for "The Whale."

Reuters