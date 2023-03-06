Dating reality shows boom as more South Koreans avoid marriage

Many South Korean women share Lee's hesitance. Among women in their 30s living alone, 71% said they were willing to continue their single lifestyle, in a survey of 2,000 single households conducted by KB Financial Group in October.

Kim Jin, chief producer of ‘Living Together without Marriage’, said they were neither advocating cohabitation nor discouraging marriage. "By showing various couples' lifestyles and the reasons why they are living together instead of getting married, we wanted to bring the topic of cohabitation to the society, above the surface."

In South Korea, living together outside marriage is now more accepted, with the approval rate up to 65% from 46% a decade before, while only 35% agree an unmarried couple can have a child, according to the latest government surveys.

Among those who actually live with an unmarried partner, 31% cited financial reasons, followed by 19% who did not want to be bound by institutions or norms.

Avid viewers and experts of reality dating shows point to their cast of ordinary people, whom people can more easily relate to than actors and actresses in scripted movies and TV dramas, for the views and clicks the shows attract.

"Many viewers are experiencing the 'identification effect' through vicarious pleasure and emotional empathy," said Lim Myung-ho, a psychology professor.

Kim Yu-jin, a viewer of 'Single's Inferno 2', the second season of a hit reality dating series produced by streaming giant Netflix, was attending a fan meet-and-greet event and echoed Lim's views.

"When it comes to dating, I only have my own experience to base on, but I can look at other people's relationships through this dating show program. It’s quite fun too."

Reuters