‘The First Slam Dunk’ Becomes Most-Watched Japanese Movie in South Korea

“The First Slam Dunk” is a fast-paced depiction of a single game in The high school basketball tournament, in which a team from Kanagawa Prefecture challenged a competitive team.

Its popularity is centred on people in their 30s and 40s. Many enthusiastic fans are said to watch both subtitled and dubbed versions of the movie.

In South Korea, a translated version of the “Slam Dunk” manga series, from which the movie was adapted, was serialized in a weekly manga magazine in 1992 and published in book form around the same time. Its anime version was aired on television in 1998.

It can be said that there are few men in their 30s and 40s in the country who have not come into contact with the title.