Blackpink’s Lisa sips Thai tea with new bestie: Spanish sensation Rosalia

Street vendors in Bangkok say they are preparing for a surge in demand for the cool-down drink now that Lisa and Rosalia have given it the thumbs up in LA.

"Thai tea boba friends," reads the caption to Lisa’s Instagram post. “Boba” refers to bubble tea. The post received more than 7 million posts within 23 hours.

Some Lisa and Rosalia fans have speculated that the superstars may collaborate in the future. Neither artist confirmed a possible collaboration.

Lisa and Rosalia hit it off after sharing the stage for the second time at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22.