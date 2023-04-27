Blackpink’s Lisa sips Thai tea with new bestie: Spanish sensation Rosalia
Sales of Thai iced tea are set to surge in Bangkok after Thai-born K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manonban posted a photo on Instagram of her and her new bestie – Grammy-winner Rosalia Vila Tobella – sipping the bubbly drink on the streets of LA on Wednesday.
Street vendors in Bangkok say they are preparing for a surge in demand for the cool-down drink now that Lisa and Rosalia have given it the thumbs up in LA.
"Thai tea boba friends," reads the caption to Lisa’s Instagram post. “Boba” refers to bubble tea. The post received more than 7 million posts within 23 hours.
Some Lisa and Rosalia fans have speculated that the superstars may collaborate in the future. Neither artist confirmed a possible collaboration.
Lisa and Rosalia hit it off after sharing the stage for the second time at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22.
Rosalia, who has had 11 number one hits in Spain, has posted photos on her Instagram and Facebook accounts with only one Blackpink star: Lisa.
The posts say her new Thai bestie “is prettier than a Basquiat”, referring to the masterpieces created by the iconoclastic American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.
The two singing sensations were spotted visiting the Broad museum in LA, which is currently showcasing Basquait.
They were also photographed ordering street food from food trucks in LA.
Lisa has been triggering trends for Thai dishes worldwide with photos and one-line captions on her Instagram account. These include Buriram meatballs in chili sauce and Roti Sai Mai (roti-wrapped candy floss).
Apart from Thai food, Blackpink fans have been snapping up Thai Swan herbal inhaler formula 2 ever since Lisa posted pictures from a birthday party showing her holding a Thai Swan herbal inhaler.
Recently, Lisa was selected as the cover star of the March edition of Harper’s Bazaar (Singapore).