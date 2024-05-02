‘I quit’: Embattled industrial works chief speaks out

Jullapong Thaveesri announced his decision to quit on Wednesday during a House committee hearing on the transport of carcinogenic cadmium waste from Chonburi, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok back to its origin in Tak.
Jullapong told the House panel for industry that this would be his last appearance before lawmakers as he had submitted his resignation to the Industry Ministry.
Later on Wednesday, Jullapong visited a warehouse in Ayutthaya’s Phachi district to observe efforts to extinguish a chemical-waste blaze.
He told reporters at the scene that he had decided to resign after learning that he was to be transferred from his job.
Jullapong has been hit with a series of major industrial waste accidents, from the cadmium saga to the chemical fire in Rayong.
On April 27, he was reprimanded by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who accused Jullapong of being slow in responding to the Rayong chemical fire, which blazed for a week.
Jullapong said he bore no grudges over his decision to quit five months before his mandatory retirement.
“I learned from news reports that the government wants to change the industrial works director-general to improve operations. I’m okay with that so I decided to resign.
“I don’t feel hurt. But I think it’s my time. I won’t say whether my decision came because of pressure or not. I’ll do my best until my resignation is approved.”
Jullapong said he had been fully committed to his duties as department chief over the past five years but success in the role also required full support from the government.
“Now that the government has told reporters it wants to change the director-general to tackle problems, I chose to resign so it could select the right person to solve the issues,” he said.
Jullapong was due to retire at the end of September after reaching mandatory retirement age.