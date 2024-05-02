‘I quit’: Embattled industrial works chief speaks out

Jullapong Thaveesri announced his decision to quit on Wednesday during a House committee hearing on the transport of carcinogenic cadmium waste from Chonburi, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok back to its origin in Tak.

Jullapong told the House panel for industry that this would be his last appearance before lawmakers as he had submitted his resignation to the Industry Ministry.

Later on Wednesday, Jullapong visited a warehouse in Ayutthaya’s Phachi district to observe efforts to extinguish a chemical-waste blaze.

He told reporters at the scene that he had decided to resign after learning that he was to be transferred from his job.