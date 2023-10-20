Boys Love Series: Thailand's hottest new soft power
The Thai Boy Love universe is gaining global attention as the government eyes another golden opportunity to promote the country’s soft power.
Thailand's Boys Love (BL) entertainment genre is grabbing global limelight as a string of LGBTQ+ romance shows pull the heartstrings of international audiences.
Handsome actors, well-told love stories and steamy encounters have made the shows a big hit in China, South Korea, Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and beyond.
As the Thai government deploys Boys Love as its latest soft power weapon to promote the country on the global stage, celebrated BL series director Bundit Sintanaparadee shared his insights and hopes for the industry's future.
Bundit’s famous creations include “Tharn Type: The Series”, “Lovely Writer” and new period drama set in 1920s Thailand, “I Feel You Linger in the Air”.
Entertainment riches
Though BL shows have gained immense popularity, Bundit emphasises that they are far from the only weapons on Thailand’s soft-power armoury. To harness the full potential of Thai culture, the government should provide support to all facets of the entertainment sector.
"It's not just about focusing on BL shows," said Bundit. "We should support all aspects of the entertainment industry, whether it’s series, movies, or artists, as Thailand has much to offer in these areas."
A more holistic approach to promoting soft power in the entertainment industry is essential, and that requires fostering an environment where talented individuals can thrive, he added.
Shaping soft power
Bundit also cautioned against a top-down approach to soft power, where the government dictates what represents Thailand on the world stage.
He emphasises the need for industry professionals to have their say.
“It’s about a collaborative effort between the government and the entertainment industry," he said.
He pointed out that the international popularity of Thai shows can boost tourism and generate interest in the featured locations – a vital aspect of soft power. The government can facilitate this process by providing support and streamlining the bureaucratic obstacles to filming in attractive locations like Bangkok’s Chinatown district of Yaowarat.
Filming in iconic places such as Yaowarat can be costly and complicated due to the need to coordinate with multiple government agencies and pay location fees. Bundit said the government could simplify the process to benefit not just filmmakers but also tourist revenue in the locations.
Future prospects
While China, South Korea, Japan, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines have been key markets for BL content, the wider international fan base is also growing, signalling a promising future for Thai BL series.
"I truly believe that Thai BL shows will continue to thrive in the future," Bundit said. However, he acknowledged that the entertainment market is evolving fast, with more discerning audiences and increased competition. Creators must strive to balance creativity and fan expectations while continuing to innovate and provide quality content, he said.
Beyond sex
While acknowledging that intimate moments are a key ingredient attracting viewers to BL shows, Bundit said that audiences are also looking for engaging storytelling and high production values.
"The industry has matured, and fans have become more refined. Creators need to cater to a diverse audience, which means they must constantly innovate and provide fresh and enjoyable content.”
He also acknowledges that explicit scenes are sometimes added without much need or context as a shortcut to viewer seduction.
Promoting diversity and inclusivity
While Thailand's BL series industry is thriving, Bundit stresses the importance of government support for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity. He believes that the industry's success should be reflected in the country’s legal framework and push for equality.
"It’s about recognising that BL series encompass a wide range of themes and should reflect the same diversity present in real life.”
The growth of Thailand's BL series industry offers a win-win for Thailand’s economy and social justice. Collaboration between the Thai government and the entertainment industry is key to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and creativity, thereby solidifying Thailand's position as a global hub for BL content and a haven for the LGBTQ+ community.