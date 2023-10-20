Boys Love Series: Thailand's hottest new soft power

Entertainment riches

Though BL shows have gained immense popularity, Bundit emphasises that they are far from the only weapons on Thailand’s soft-power armoury. To harness the full potential of Thai culture, the government should provide support to all facets of the entertainment sector.

"It's not just about focusing on BL shows," said Bundit. "We should support all aspects of the entertainment industry, whether it’s series, movies, or artists, as Thailand has much to offer in these areas."

A more holistic approach to promoting soft power in the entertainment industry is essential, and that requires fostering an environment where talented individuals can thrive, he added.

Shaping soft power

Bundit also cautioned against a top-down approach to soft power, where the government dictates what represents Thailand on the world stage.

He emphasises the need for industry professionals to have their say.

“It’s about a collaborative effort between the government and the entertainment industry," he said.

He pointed out that the international popularity of Thai shows can boost tourism and generate interest in the featured locations – a vital aspect of soft power. The government can facilitate this process by providing support and streamlining the bureaucratic obstacles to filming in attractive locations like Bangkok’s Chinatown district of Yaowarat.

Filming in iconic places such as Yaowarat can be costly and complicated due to the need to coordinate with multiple government agencies and pay location fees. Bundit said the government could simplify the process to benefit not just filmmakers but also tourist revenue in the locations.