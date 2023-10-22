Thai film ‘Undertaker’ becomes year’s top grosser with THB400m
The movie, “Undertaker", from the "Tai Baan: The Series”, has grossed over 400 million baht nationwide, becoming a phenomenon in Thai cinema.
The film’s director, Thiti Srinual, expressed his gratitude to the public, and said the film’s success was a tribute to the hard work and dedication invested in the project.
With an effective "surround the city" strategy, the movie was released on October 5 and grossed 400 million baht in nationwide revenue in two weeks, making it the year’s top revenue-earner.
"Thank you very much. I don't know what to say other than a heartfelt, pure thank you from us,” Thiti said. “This is probably a reward for the dedication, the hard work, the sincerity, and it's a reward for everyone. Thank you, everyone, for bestowing this great reward to us."
Major Group has released the 5 highest-grossing movies in Thailand (as of October 20), with "Undertaker" taking the No. 1 spot.
“Undertaker", is followed by "Fast X”, "John Wick Chapter 4”, "Transformers: Rise of The Beasts”, and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.