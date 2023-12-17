Chatnalin brings home Thailand’s 2nd Miss Intercontinental crown

In a recently released video clip, the reigning queen extended her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their support and encouragement. She also warmly welcomed them to meet her upon arrival at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday.

Before her victory in Egypt, Chatnalin had won the first runners-up crown at Miss Universe Thailand 2023.

Her latest achievement marks a historic moment, as it has been a decade since a Thai beauty last claimed the coveted Miss Intercontinental crown. Phataraporn Wang won the crown in 2014.

Chatnalin’s success was no easy feat, as she navigated through stiff competition from representatives of 80 countries.

Her victory was attributed to a combination of outstanding scores in several rounds and articulate responses to challenging questions.

Addressing Thai fans in her inaugural video message, Chatnalin expressed gratitude for their unwavering support in securing her second crown for Thailand. She said she not only fulfilled her commitment to herself on the global stage but also succeeded in embodying the collective spirit of the Thai people, showcasing unity and pride on an international platform.