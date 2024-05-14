Phumtham threatens to sue critic of 10-year-old rice

Warong had said earlier that if the rice had been stored for 10 years, it would be too rotten to consume let alone sell.

Phumtham said Warong should stop demeaning the value of the rice, which has become the state’s “asset”. He added that he will go ahead with his plan to auction off the rice, and if it does get sold then Warong should take responsibility for his comments.

Apart from Warong, several academics have also voiced concern that the rice may be infested with fungus and germs, as well as contaminated with chemicals used to preserve rice.

Phumtham, meanwhile, has insisted that the chemical used to preserve the rice was not hazardous and would not cause cancer as feared. He said the rice would be polished and the process would later eliminate the chemical.

He added that he would not send a sample of the rice to be tested by the Medical Sciences Department before the auction, but if the department wants to check the rice, it can do so after it has been auctioned.

The minister added that he would not allow non-authorised persons to test the rice, but if they want to check the quality and safety of the rice, they can file a petition with the agencies concerned.

Though sounding angry while speaking to reporters, Phumtham said: “I’m not angry, but have quite strong feelings.” He was asked if he was annoyed by the critics of his plan to sell the 10-year-old rice.