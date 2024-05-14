‘People’s Senate’ campaign aims to shatter Thai junta legacy

The Progressive Movement also emphasised that the new Senate will shape the political landscape by determining the membership of independent organisations vital to the separation of powers in a democratic system.

Thanathorn said a breakdown of the separation of powers that prevented 2023 election winner Move Forward from forming a coalition government partly stemmed from the Senate. This is because the Senate approves the appointment of commissioners of independent organisations who come from powerful groups and do not work in the interests of the people, he said. He expressed hope that the new Senate would select commissioners for their spirit of justice and public service, thereby normalising politics by creating a balance without the need for “special powers” to manage affairs.

The "People's Senate" campaign aims to break the voting blocs created by the mechanisms established by the junta's National Council for Peace and Order, he added.

Pannika pointed out that the new Senate will be tasked with approving appointments to independent organisations and bodies as stipulated by the Constitution. This includes endorsing the appointments of judges to the Constitutional Court, where seven out of nine judges are selected by the Senate, as well as the Election Commission (EC), where five out of seven commissioners are approved by the Senate, and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), where five out of nine commissioners are endorsed by the Senate. The selection of these new commissioners will largely determine the direction of independent organisations and bodies as outlined in the Constitution.

"The new Senate will shape the future of Thai politics through independent organisations," Pannika emphasised.

The tenure of the 250 senators handpicked by the junta ended last Friday, but they will remain in place as acting senators until their replacements are elected. The selection process will be conducted in three stages, with results announced on July 2.

