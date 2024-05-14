Finance minister refuses to comment on deputy minister’s resignation

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and two other Pheu Thai ministers declined to comment on former deputy finance minister Krisada Chinavicharana quitting after his resignation letter went public on Tuesday.
Reporters rushed to seek comments from Pichai, Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul after reading Krisada’s resignation letter.
In the letter, Krisada says he decided to step down on May 8 because the current finance minister had changed his duties and did not treat him with due respect.
“So, I believe I cannot continue working with the finance minister for the benefit of the country’s economy any longer,” the letter read.
Krisada was appointed deputy finance minister on September 22 last year when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also held the Finance portfolio.
In his resignation letter, he said he has been devoting himself to the Finance Ministry’s many missions and oversaw various agencies under the ministry as assigned by the prime minister.
While in office, he said, he solved the public debt issue, rehabilitated SMEs suffering from financial crises and sped up the disbursement of the fiscal 2024 budget.
Krisada reportedly quit abruptly after his main duties were reduced to taking care of just one department.
When asked if this was indeed the reason behind Krisada’s resignation, the incumbent finance minister brushed it aside, saying he could not talk about it now.
“If I respond to this, I will need time,” Pichai said, adding that the resignation was “understandable”.
Meanwhile, Paopoom said that Krisada’s decision should be respected and he cannot comment on it. However, he said, Pichai’s decision to divide responsibilities among his deputies should also be respected.
Phumtham said he was not in a position to comment on the issue because he did not know the details.
Separately, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters after the mobile Cabinet meeting in Phetchaburi that he has not spoken to United Thai Nation Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhag about Krisada’s replacement. Krisada held the deputy finance minister’s post under the UTNP quota.
The PM said he has seen the resignation, and that he and Krisada have known each other for a long time.
“I believe he quit due to a misunderstanding about the sharing of responsibilities. Many other missions could have been assigned to him, but he has made his decision, so be it,” Srettha said.