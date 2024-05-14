Finance minister refuses to comment on deputy minister’s resignation

Krisada reportedly quit abruptly after his main duties were reduced to taking care of just one department.

When asked if this was indeed the reason behind Krisada’s resignation, the incumbent finance minister brushed it aside, saying he could not talk about it now.

“If I respond to this, I will need time,” Pichai said, adding that the resignation was “understandable”.

Meanwhile, Paopoom said that Krisada’s decision should be respected and he cannot comment on it. However, he said, Pichai’s decision to divide responsibilities among his deputies should also be respected.

Phumtham said he was not in a position to comment on the issue because he did not know the details.

Separately, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters after the mobile Cabinet meeting in Phetchaburi that he has not spoken to United Thai Nation Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhag about Krisada’s replacement. Krisada held the deputy finance minister’s post under the UTNP quota.

The PM said he has seen the resignation, and that he and Krisada have known each other for a long time.

“I believe he quit due to a misunderstanding about the sharing of responsibilities. Many other missions could have been assigned to him, but he has made his decision, so be it,” Srettha said.