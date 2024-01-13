How "Doraemon" has won the hearts of Thai people of all age groups

Doraemon made his debut in 1970 as a character in a manga and anime series created by Fujiko F Fujio, the pen name of Hiroshi Fujimoto and Motoo Abiko.

It told the story of Nobita, a lazy but kind boy with a flawed personality.

Nobita is bullied at school and has poor grades – not helped by his tendency to nap when he should be working.

Meanwhile, Doraemon has a weakness for dorayaki pancakes but also a fear of the robotic mouse that ate his ears. Adding to the richness of this world are the secrets he keeps in the fourth-dimensional pocket in his belly. Inside is an endless variety of gadgets, a mix of household appliances and magical tools based on Japanese religious beliefs.

The official number of Doraemon’s gadgets is not known but it is estimated at around 4,500. He uses some of the items regularly, but others appear only once.

Fujio once claimed Doraemon has a total of 1,293 gadgets. However, Yasuyuki Yokoyama of Toyama University analysed the series in 2004 and found a total of 1,963 different gadgets in 1,344 storylines. The Doraemon Fan Club lists the number at 1,812.