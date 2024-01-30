Moonburi: Thai stars to shine at Chantaburi’s biggest music fest on Feb 18

Topping the bill of musical talents are Chamook & Bom Slayerz, Fellow Fellow, Polycat, Musketeers, Cocktail, Kratae R Siam, Joey Boy, Bodyslam and DJ Kikie & MC Vox.

Organisers have invested over 10 million baht to build a 60-metre-wide, open-air stage overlooking 100 rai of countryside in the eastern province’s Makham district. Festival-goers will be treated to state-of-the-art lighting, special effects, and unmatched audio performance in what promises to be this year’s top music festival.

Over 12,000 music fans from around the country are expected to join the festival. Tickets have almost sold out after being snatched up by fans in Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Trat, Sa Kaeo and Bangkok.

Public safety at the event will be ensured by 100 security guards and some 50 police officers, while over 30 security cameras have been installed around the venue for added safety.

The finishing touches are now being added to the venue, which will accommodate about 3,000 vehicles. Festival-goers will also find around 50 street food stalls and 100 public toilets.

