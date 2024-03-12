Couple follows their heart, and their content, to live in Thailand

“That moment changed my life forever,” said B, referring to a photo album showing the couple’s activities.

“Anybody who lives in France and comes to Thailand wouldn’t really want to go back,” Stick said confidently.

He added that even if their content had not gone viral he would still live here. Apart from the food, culture and his beloved family, one more reason why he prefers Thailand is safety.

“I felt less safe in France,” Stick explained. “Look at people in the street and maybe you will get into trouble. In Thailand we can even leave the door open or park the car outside.”

He elaborated that Thai people are less confrontational and more laid-back compared to the French. While in France, he had twice experienced assaults, but never in Thailand.

Thais treat him really well, Stick said, and he does not feel any discrimination. The couple believe that the main reason Thais have treated Stick well is that the Thais were good people, and not because he is a white person from the West.