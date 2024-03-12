Couple follows their heart, and their content, to live in Thailand
Interracial couple, Nang B and Ei Stick, has become famous on social media in Thailand. They chose to stay in Thailand instead of France and started their lives here regardless of different cultural backgrounds. Now they have millions of followers.
Nang B and Ei Stick, are a Thai-French influencer couple with over 2.6 million followers on Facebook and 1.5 million followers on Tiktok as of the publication time.
Miss B (Supawadee Leilani Bouteleux) is a Thai woman from Surin Province, in the Northeast of Thailand. She has married Mister Stick (Dimitri Pascal Gerard Henri Bouteleux), originally from Lille, France. Their love story began on Facebook Messenger
After they both met, Stick–who had travelled in the region before and was not so sure where to live his life–made up his mind to follow his heart and chose to stay in Thailand permanently. Meanwhile, after Miss B got married to Ei Stick, she decided that she wanted to give farming a try in her hometown, and if it didn’t work she would move to France. Unexpectedly, another alternative appeared when their content, showing various aspects of their life, went viral overnight.
“That moment changed my life forever,” said B, referring to a photo album showing the couple’s activities.
“Anybody who lives in France and comes to Thailand wouldn’t really want to go back,” Stick said confidently.
He added that even if their content had not gone viral he would still live here. Apart from the food, culture and his beloved family, one more reason why he prefers Thailand is safety.
“I felt less safe in France,” Stick explained. “Look at people in the street and maybe you will get into trouble. In Thailand we can even leave the door open or park the car outside.”
He elaborated that Thai people are less confrontational and more laid-back compared to the French. While in France, he had twice experienced assaults, but never in Thailand.
Thais treat him really well, Stick said, and he does not feel any discrimination. The couple believe that the main reason Thais have treated Stick well is that the Thais were good people, and not because he is a white person from the West.
But as two people with very different backgrounds, the path is not always smooth. The couple shared that Stick needs to adjust to a certain Thai tradition.
In France, people from different generation rarely live under the same roof, but in Thailand, extended family is a common thing. This, Stick said, confounded him at first.
The couple agreed that despite their exposure to a different culture, they have not changed and continue to believe in being who you are. But what about Thailand?
The couple share the opinion that given the number of Western expatriates now living in Thailand, or even with the possible rise of this number in the future, they do not think that the Thai lifestyle or culture would easily be Westernised, though they do expect that there will be Western influences.
“[Thainess] is in the DNA of the people,” said Ei Stick.