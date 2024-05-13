Police make arrest after discovery of body in northern Taiwan

The victim, named only as Sutthida, 31, was found with stab wounds to the hands and feet near Ta Wulun, overlooking the northern city of Keelung.

The aunt, identified as Duangporn, believes Sutthida was taken to the scene by the Thai wife of her Taiwanese employer on Saturday night.

Duangporn said Sutthida had called by phone earlier that day to say her employer had asked her to go up the hill to pick vegetables at 8pm on Saturday.

On the following day, Duangporn said she received a phone call from Sutthida’s Thai boyfriend, who also works in Taiwan, to say she had been found dead on the hill.