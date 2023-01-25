Prego expands its flavourful Italian fine dining to Pattaya

The Italian restaurant has been serving its dishes for 19 years, but what makes Prego stand out is its aromatic wood-fired pizza.

Prego chef Marco Boscaini brings his renowned classic Italian flavors to the shores of Pattaya. The rustic, trattoria-inspired design echoes Prego’s very first location on Koh Samui.

In 2018, chef Boscaini’s signature “Risotto Alla Montanara” was listed as one of the “100 Best Risottos” in the world in a book showcasing the famous dish.

At Prego Pattaya, guests can enjoy more of his signature dishes, including Prego Fettuccine alla Bolognese, homemade pizzas made fresh to order in a pizza oven located at the heart of the restaurant, the dessert tiramisu, and numerous other creations.

Prego Pattaya is located on the beachfront with a dining space seating up to 144 guests.

Its outdoor space is ideal for al-fresco dining while catching the beautiful sunset with a drink in hand. Prego’s wine, cocktail and mocktail lists are extensive.

Suphot Prakitjanuruk, area general manager, told The Nation that Prego’s ambition was to bring the ultimate Italian dining experience to one of Thailand’s most popular beach resorts.

Suphot said ONYX Hospitality Group CEO Yuthachai Charanachitta was so inspired by Prego that he encouraged its expansion.

The restaurant’s debut in Bangkok was at the Amari Watergate, which makes its Pattaya location the second collaboration with Amari hotels.

Suphot is confident in its success, as the soft launch in November last year was more popular than expected.

He said Prego will add a restaurant in Phuket and a second branch in Samui. “We aim that in 2023 we will have five branches,” he said.

Prego Pattaya is open daily for lunch and dinner from noon till 11am.