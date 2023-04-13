Earthly sweet potatoes served in support of heavenly mission in Japan

Jokyoji temple has been raising funds to repair its twelve heavenly devas scrolls, which are designated as Aridagawa’s cultural property, by giving temple visitors baked sweet potatoes in return for their donations.

The temple hopes visitors will feel like they are participating in a fun event while offering prayers. The temple also hopes it will become known as “the baked sweet potato temple.”

Why sweet potato?

Jokyoji temple was established in 1472 and is part of the Seizan school of the Jodo sect. The temple owns several cultural assets, including a seated statue of Dainichi Nyorai and an image of the death of the historical Buddha (Nehan-zu), both nationally important cultural properties from the Kamakura period (late 12th century-1333).

The items were given by the Saishoji temple where the holy Buddhist priest Myoe, who was from Aridagawa and was active in the Kamakura period, had trained.