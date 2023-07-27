Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko expanding with more cafes in Thailand

The café also functions as a showroom, he added, demonstrating how Marimekko products could be integrated into customers' lifestyles, particularly those of young people, women, and netizens known as the YWN for short.

“The opening of the Marimekko pop-up café at Central Embassy has received a positive response, and introducing cafes alongside Marimekko shops has helped increase brand recognition, expanded our customer base, and is stimulating sales of other product categories,” Tanapong said, adding that Marimekko's fashion product range has seen significant growth, with the number of orders rising annually.

That growth has prompted him to consider using this business model as a foundation to expand to other Southeast Asian countries where the brand has yet to establish a presence.

Marimekko’s earlier efforts to introduce the brand to the region in Singapore were unsuccessful because the company chose to focus on printing artwork and household items.

“People could not understand what Marimekko aimed to sell. It is crucial to tailor the brand to match the lifestyle of each specific country," he explained.