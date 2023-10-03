Espresso rules coffee enthusiasts' hearts

The 15 most popular coffees are:

1. Espresso: A thick and bitter coffee that gives a real taste to drinkers

2. Latte: An espresso with a little milk and milk foam

3. Black coffee: An espresso with water, but drinkers are allowed to add milk and sugar freely

4. Mocha: An espresso added with chocolate and a small portion of whip cream

5. Americano: An espresso with water to reduce bitterness

6. Cappuccino: A classic Italian espresso with a large amount of milk and milk foam

7. Flat white: Australian drink contains more coffee and less milk foam.

8. Café au lait: A thick roast coffee with warm milk, which is popular in France

9. Macchiato: It means spot or stain in Italian. A spoonful of milk foam is added to the espresso

10. Cold brew: Coffee grounds steep in water before filtering out the water with a paper, giving a smooth taste