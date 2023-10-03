Espresso rules coffee enthusiasts' hearts
Espresso is the most popular coffee among people globally, according to the Third Wave Coffee website.
Apart from the increased alertness, a sip of coffee in the morning also helps reduce stress and enables people to live longer. Coffee could reduce the risk of diabetes, Alzheimer’s, gout, liver and heart diseases.
However, coffee enthusiasts are advised to drink no more than four cups a day. Pregnant women and children, meanwhile, should avoid drinking coffee.
The 15 most popular coffees are:
1. Espresso: A thick and bitter coffee that gives a real taste to drinkers
2. Latte: An espresso with a little milk and milk foam
3. Black coffee: An espresso with water, but drinkers are allowed to add milk and sugar freely
4. Mocha: An espresso added with chocolate and a small portion of whip cream
5. Americano: An espresso with water to reduce bitterness
6. Cappuccino: A classic Italian espresso with a large amount of milk and milk foam
7. Flat white: Australian drink contains more coffee and less milk foam.
8. Café au lait: A thick roast coffee with warm milk, which is popular in France
9. Macchiato: It means spot or stain in Italian. A spoonful of milk foam is added to the espresso
10. Cold brew: Coffee grounds steep in water before filtering out the water with a paper, giving a smooth taste
11. Irish coffee: A combination of coffee, Irish whisky and cream, suitable for drinking amid the cold weather in Ireland
12. Frappe: A Greek iced coffee drink made from instant coffee, water, sugar and milk
13. Vietnamese coffee: Lungo with whipped cream
14. Affogato: An espresso topped with vanilla ice cream, resulting in an Italian sundae
15. Red Eye: A combination of drip coffee and espresso. Two shots of espresso are called "Black Eye" and three shots are "Dead Eye".