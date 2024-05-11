Japanese corporations wooed to invest in Thailand

Thai trade delegates led by Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai met with executives of Keidanren, led by Suzuki Jun, chair of Japan-Thailand Trade and Economic Committee at Imperial Hotel in Tokyo on Friday.

During the meeting, Phumtham underscored that Japan was Thailand’s third-largest trade partner last year, while accumulated investment amount from Japanese corporations made up for one-fourth of the kingdom’s total foreign investment, more than any other country.

He invited Japanese business leaders to invest in Thailand as well as visit the country to witness its potential. The Thai government has facilitated this by exempting visa requirements for Japanese businesspeople visiting Thailand for up to 30 days since January 1, he added.

Phumtham said Thailand possesses readiness to be a manufacturing and exporting bases for various industries, adding that the government has prepared and promoted Thai entrepreneurs for new global trends that focus on green business, sustainable manufacturing, low-carbon emission and the use of renewable energy.