All you need to know about the 9-day Vegetarian Festival

The festival, celebrated for nine days, follows the lunar calendar, beginning on the first day of the ninth lunar month, which corresponds to September or October.

In Thais, this festival is called "Kin Jay". Kin in Thai means “eat".

The term "Jay" in Chinese means the observance of purity (both in body and mind) for the purpose of religious devotion or the act of making offerings and worship to deities.

This year, "Kin Jay" will be observed from October 15 to October 23.

Some individuals may start preparing for the festival by cleansing their bodies from the previous evening by refraining from consuming any animal products.