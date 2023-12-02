First bakery boutique by Michelin-star chef opens in Bangkok

The menu ranges from the simplicity of plain croissants, pain au chocolat, almond croissants, strawberry Danish and Panettone to the sophisticated AD 75% chocolate hazelnut brioche and 48-hour fermented sourdough.

The boutique also offers a variety of savoury options, including mouth-watering sausage rolls and other favourites.

Patrons can also indulge in the unique tastes of Alain Ducasse Coffee and Alain Ducasse Chocolate from La Manufacture in Paris, enhancing their culinary journey.

The Nation recommends trying sweet and crunchy chocolate hazelnut brioche, exquisite sausage roll and traditional yet tasty croissant for your meal.