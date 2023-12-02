First bakery boutique by Michelin-star chef opens in Bangkok
Food enthusiasts can experience an array of French classic and signature delights presented by a Michelin-star chef at a Bangkok shopping mall on the riverbank.
"Blue by Alain Ducasse Bakery Boutique" located on the ground floor of ICONSIAM offers a meticulously curated selection of signature baked products and viennoiserie. The boutique is a testament to artisanal flavours and exceptional quality.
The menu ranges from the simplicity of plain croissants, pain au chocolat, almond croissants, strawberry Danish and Panettone to the sophisticated AD 75% chocolate hazelnut brioche and 48-hour fermented sourdough.
The boutique also offers a variety of savoury options, including mouth-watering sausage rolls and other favourites.
Patrons can also indulge in the unique tastes of Alain Ducasse Coffee and Alain Ducasse Chocolate from La Manufacture in Paris, enhancing their culinary journey.
The Nation recommends trying sweet and crunchy chocolate hazelnut brioche, exquisite sausage roll and traditional yet tasty croissant for your meal.
True to legendary chef Alain Ducasse's philosophy of culinary excellence, every item at Blue Bakery Boutique is crafted with the finest ingredients and artisanal methods to ensure that each bite is a reflection of both tradition and innovation.
The bakery delights are the creation of chef Christophe Grilo, executive pastry chef and his passionate team, alongside chef Wilfred Hocquet, the executive chef.
The boutique's design harmoniously blends aesthetics with comfort. Its warm beige and salmon colour scheme, complemented by serene blue accents, invites guests into a welcoming atmosphere to enjoy the delicious baked treats.