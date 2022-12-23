Omicron’s shorter incubation period makes it more infectious: virologist

However, he said, the Omicron variant takes only three days to incubate, which gives the immune system very little time to fight back.

Hence, he said, it is easier and quicker to get infected.

Dr Yong added that immunity provided by vaccines may not prevent infection, but can reduce the severity of the disease.

He believes 90% of Thais have built up their immunity either with vaccines or previous infections. However, he said, more than 70% of them may get infected again but with fewer symptoms.