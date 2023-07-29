Blood protein testing an important tool in tackling heart failure

Heart failure is a serious condition characterised by the heart's inability to pump enough blood to meet the needs of the body. This disease poses challenges in diagnosis as symptoms are often non-specific and, in the early stages, can even be silent.

During an interview with The Nation on Wednesday, Aekarach Ariyachaipanich, Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist at Chulalongkorn University's Excellence Centre for Organ Transplantation, said heart failure is among the diseases requiring hospitalization, adding that 20% of patients with this condition are readmitted to hospitals within 30 days of their discharge.

"Globally, an estimated 1% of the population suffers from heart failure and 10% of the elderly are victims of heart disease," he explained, adding that 20 of 100,000 hospitalised patients in Thailand are diagnosed with heart failure.

Some 50% of heart failure patients die within five years of being discharged from hospitals, he added.