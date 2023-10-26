Regenerative aesthetics adds new dimension to Thai beauty industry

The concept is a new branch of regenerative medicine that uses therapies to restore youthful structure in order to harness and enhance the body's innate system to facilitate natural repair and healing, such as with facial ageing.

Merz Aesthetics has conduct additional research and exploration into biostimulators, which are compounds injected into the deep layer of the skin to stimulate new tissue growth, until it discovered effective biostimulators with no side-effects or risks.

Merz Aesthetics recently launched “Regenerative Biostimulators” in Thailand.

Owen Sunga, vice president, scientific and clinical services, Merz Aesthetics Asia-Pacific, pointed out that biostimulation is a process that has been used for many years.

"However, at Merz Aesthetics, we investigated further and discovered that there are two distinct ways to grow new cells in the body. One is inflammatory, while the other is regeneration. And we discovered from the study that only Merz Aesthetics products grow in a positive way, whereas the other biostimulators grow in an inflammatory way," he explained.

He said that there were over 240 scientific findings to back the results of Merz Aesthetics' biostimulator products. It was now Merz Aesthetics' responsibility to inform other people and scientific experts that Merz Aesthetics products can provide results that allow the skin to truly naturally and healthily produce its own volume, he said.