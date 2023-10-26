Regenerative aesthetics adds new dimension to Thai beauty industry
Regenerative aesthetics will become one of the most prevalent beauty medical trends in Thailand and Southeast Asia in the coming years, according to Merz Aesthetics, a global provider of injectables, devices, and skincare products.
The concept is a new branch of regenerative medicine that uses therapies to restore youthful structure in order to harness and enhance the body's innate system to facilitate natural repair and healing, such as with facial ageing.
Merz Aesthetics has conduct additional research and exploration into biostimulators, which are compounds injected into the deep layer of the skin to stimulate new tissue growth, until it discovered effective biostimulators with no side-effects or risks.
Merz Aesthetics recently launched “Regenerative Biostimulators” in Thailand.
Owen Sunga, vice president, scientific and clinical services, Merz Aesthetics Asia-Pacific, pointed out that biostimulation is a process that has been used for many years.
"However, at Merz Aesthetics, we investigated further and discovered that there are two distinct ways to grow new cells in the body. One is inflammatory, while the other is regeneration. And we discovered from the study that only Merz Aesthetics products grow in a positive way, whereas the other biostimulators grow in an inflammatory way," he explained.
He said that there were over 240 scientific findings to back the results of Merz Aesthetics' biostimulator products. It was now Merz Aesthetics' responsibility to inform other people and scientific experts that Merz Aesthetics products can provide results that allow the skin to truly naturally and healthily produce its own volume, he said.
"We don't rely on the inflammatory to develop new cell. We rely on your own body to develop new cells. Therefore, the outcomes is even healthier new tissue with long lasting effects," he noted.
A Merz Aesthetic forum on Tuesday titled "Science Behind Confidence” highlighted the importance of scientific research and development in improving the quality and effectiveness of treatment in the aesthetics industry.
The forum also aimed to raise awareness in society at large, emphasising the importance of beauty and confidence being grounded in safety, as well as to promote a strong collaboration between leading aesthetics innovation companies.
“Innovations for a dream skin are all based on science and research. Only the science behind them can allow your skin to enjoy the utmost benefits of skin regeneration, both in terms of efficiency and safety,” Sunga said.
Associate Professor Vasanop Vachiramon at the Division of Dermatology, Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, added that research plays a crucial role in creating innovations that are safe for consumers. It is important that aesthetics treatment providers adhere to ethics and that patients be well-informed to select the products that are safe and have the least negative impact on their bodies.
This year's forum coincides with Thailand hosting the 11th Dermatologic and Aesthetic Surgery International League (Dasil) World Congress. The conference emphasised the importance of strong collaboration between dermatologists and aesthetics physicians, as well as aesthetics innovation companies.
According to Atchima Suwanchinda, director of the Mediisci Anti-Aging and Aesthetics Centre and chairman of this year's Dasil World Congress, Merz Aesthetics, as one of the key partners, is hosting a wide range of symposiums covering several topics ranging from the injectable toxin with zero impurities to the latest trend in skin quality enhancements at the “Merz Aesthetics Symposium on Skin Quality Innovations”.
Its goal is to promote knowledge exchange in skin quality innovations, one of the hottest trends that people choose to boost their confidence and a field in which Merz Aesthetics is a leading expert and pioneer, she explained.
“Building knowledge in expert community can create far-reaching impacts at both the national and regional levels. Furthermore, enhancing the potential of the medical industry and medical services in Thailand aligns with the government’s policy aimed at transforming Thailand into a Medical Hub & Aesthetics Hub of Asia, which serves as one of the tools that can help stimulate Thailand’s overall economy,” she added.
The 11th Dasil World Congress is being held in Bangkok from October 25-27.