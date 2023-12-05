'Tis the season: Tips for a cold (or is it the flu or Covid-19?)

How can you tell it's a common cold you've come down with, and not influenza or Covid-19 ?

It's hardly possible to distinguish among them on the basis of symptoms alone, but there are some clues. If your symptoms include gastrointestinal problems and a headache, the new Covid-19 variant Pirola could be the culprit, according to Popert.

"And if the onset of the illness is sudden, with a high fever and severe fatigue, it could be the start of a flu infection," he says.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has heightened our concern about which virus our immune system is fighting, this is largely irrelevant to doctors, Popert adds, since none are treatable with drugs.

The sole exception are antiviral drugs that can be given to high-risk patients at the start of a Covid-19 infection to prevent severe illness. And they should be administered only after careful consideration.

In the absence of a cure, "all of the available remedies for a cold are meant merely to alleviate your subjective symptoms and impairments," Grebe says. Lozenges help to soothe a sore throat, and pain relievers to lessen body aches - "but they don't shorten the length of your illness," he emphasizes.

What do I need to know now if I take an at-home Covid-19 test?

If you've kept the test kit for months in a drawer or on a shelf, be aware that "they have an expiry date," Popert says. "[Improper] storage can affect them as well. If the kit was lying on a radiator or in the sun, I wouldn't vouch for the result."

And you still need to bear in mind that if you test yourself at the first sign of a scratchy throat, the viral load of the specimen collected by the swab will be below the detection limit of the test. "A positive result isn't possible until two or three days later," Popert says.

