Sleepless in Thailand? ‘Shall We SLEEP 2024’ offers free solutions

"Despite suffering from this problem for years, Thais and others around the world are still facing difficulties sleeping," said Anan Luepradit, editor-in-chief and co-founder of The People.

Doctors say insufficient sleep can lead to stress, fatigue, lack of concentration, memory loss and even heart disease.

That’s bad news for around 19 million Thais who, according to the Department of Mental Health, had trouble sleeping last year.