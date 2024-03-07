Streptococcus suis outbreak claims five lives of 82 infected patients

Medical officials blamed the outbreak on the consumption of raw pork and pig blood, which are used in local Thai dishes, such as Larb, Koi and Naem. This way of consumption has been trending on social media, and some netizens claimed to have consumed raw pork along with alcohol.

Those infected with Streptococcus suis could develop fever, headache, cold, hearing loss, difficulty breathing, fast heartbeat, hypotension, eye pain, red eyes or blurry vision.

"The infection carries the risk of permanent hearing loss," the office's director, Taweechai Wisanuyothin, said. He added that the disease could be transmitted through wounds, abrasions and conjunctiva.