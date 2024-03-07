Streptococcus suis outbreak claims five lives of 82 infected patients
An outbreak of Streptococcus suis has caused the deaths of five people in Thailand between January and March this year, the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 9 warned on Thursday.
A total of 82 patients were found to have been infected during the period: 22 patients were found by the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 9 alone – 14 in Nakhon Ratchasima province, four in Chaiyaphum province, three in Buri Ram province and one in Surin province. Most of the patients were aged 65 years and above, followed by those aged 25-34 years and 35-44 years.
Medical officials blamed the outbreak on the consumption of raw pork and pig blood, which are used in local Thai dishes, such as Larb, Koi and Naem. This way of consumption has been trending on social media, and some netizens claimed to have consumed raw pork along with alcohol.
Those infected with Streptococcus suis could develop fever, headache, cold, hearing loss, difficulty breathing, fast heartbeat, hypotension, eye pain, red eyes or blurry vision.
"The infection carries the risk of permanent hearing loss," the office's director, Taweechai Wisanuyothin, said. He added that the disease could be transmitted through wounds, abrasions and conjunctiva.
He advised people to consume pork discreetly to avoid getting infected with Streptococcus suis and offered the following guidelines:
▪︎ Consume only cooked pork at a temperature of more than 70 degrees Celsius for at least 10 minutes
▪︎ Use separate utensils for grilling and consuming pork
▪︎ Avoid consuming raw pork with alcohol
▪︎ Purchase pork from reliable sources
▪︎ People should wear tight outfits and cover their wounds when they come into contact with sick pigs, and wash their hands after handling them.
For more information, contact Department of Disease Control's hotline: 1422