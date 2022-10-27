Prawit issues instructions to secure World Cup broadcast rights

Prawit, who also chairs the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, recently presided over a meeting with the committee of SAT and the National Sports Development Fund.

He said that Thai people must be able to watch the World Cup and told the SAT to cooperate with the NBTC.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar with 32 participating teams.

Meanwhile, the SAT also summarised the statistics of the 2022 Thailand Grand Prix (MotoGP) held from September 30 to October 2 at Buriram International Circuit.