Prawit issues instructions to secure World Cup broadcast rights
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has told the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) to secure the broadcast rights for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
He was following up on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s instruction during a Cabinet meeting on October 18 to find a solution as soon as possible for the broadcast of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
Prawit, who also chairs the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, recently presided over a meeting with the committee of SAT and the National Sports Development Fund.
He said that Thai people must be able to watch the World Cup and told the SAT to cooperate with the NBTC.
The 2022 Fifa World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar with 32 participating teams.
Meanwhile, the SAT also summarised the statistics of the 2022 Thailand Grand Prix (MotoGP) held from September 30 to October 2 at Buriram International Circuit.
The race drew 178,463 spectators to the stadium while more than 800 million people around the world watched the broadcast.
It is scheduled to be held from October 27-29 next year and the SAT expects it will woo more tourists.
The meeting also approved 10 plans to develop Thai sports for the period 2023 to 2026 to improve athletes, personnel, organisations, facilities, systems, and management.
The NSDF approved the budget and plan for 2022 including the overall plan for 2023 to 2026.
Meanwhile, the committee approved benefits for boxers, which includes compensation for injuries and support for former boxers.
The committee also approved a bonus budget for outstanding performances in 2022 and also a plan to support the first Amazing Thailand World Mountain & Trail Running Championships, which will be held in Chiang Mai from November 3 to 6.