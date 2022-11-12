World Cup fans show their colours in the streets of Doha

The Brazil fan contingent claims to be the largest in Qatar and they did not disappoint as they marched near the National Museum of Qatar dressed in Brazilian green and yellow. Fans even had a life-size cutout of Brazil megastar Neymar Jr.

Among the Brazil supporters was Sergio Pereira who came from Brazil to cheer on his side.

Pereira called on more international fans to make their way to Qatar saying it has all the trappings to be, “one of the best World Cups ever.”

And he should know, Pereira told Reuters the World Cup in Qatar will be the 10th he has come to in support of his home country.

“This has all the elements to be one of the best World Cups ever. So, come. If you haven’t decided to come to Qatar, there’s still time to come, because the people are nice, the infrastructure is beautiful. The spirit of the game is all around us.” said Pereira

Brazil’s South American rivals Argentina also had a large contingent in the streets on Friday.