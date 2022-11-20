Brazil neighbourhood bursts with art and colour to support World Cup team

"I am a designer, and I missed the energy of it. It is very pleasant. Besides the bond you form with neighbours, friendships are strengthened." Said RODRIGO HABIB BRAZILIAN ARTIST

Locals, children, and teenagers in the Vila Isabel neighbourhood, helped decorate their streets on Saturday (November 19) with yellow and green garlands and paintings on asphalt.

"I don't know how to explain what I feel. I am happy to be painting the street and decorating it for the World Cup." Said ISABELA JORGE

Meters away, a wall featured a cartoon figure of Brazilian soccer legend Pele and forward Vinicius dancing.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign on Thursday (November 24) against Serbia before facing their other Group G opponents, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The Qatar World Cup starts on Sunday (November 20) and runs until the final on December 18.



