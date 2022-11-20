background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, November 28, 2022
Brazil neighbourhood bursts with art and colour to support World Cup team

SUNDAY, November 20, 2022
THE NATION

With the World Cup about to start, soccer-mad Brazilians have started to gear up for the competition hoping their national squad will clinch their sixth world title.

Painting streets and hanging flags ahead of the tournament have already become a tradition in the five-time world champions nation.
 

"I am a designer, and I missed the energy of it. It is very pleasant. Besides the bond you form with neighbours, friendships are strengthened." Said RODRIGO HABIB BRAZILIAN ARTIST

Locals, children, and teenagers in the Vila Isabel neighbourhood, helped decorate their streets on Saturday (November 19) with yellow and green garlands and paintings on asphalt.

"I don't know how to explain what I feel. I am happy to be painting the street and decorating it for the World Cup." Said  ISABELA JORGE 

Meters away, a wall featured a cartoon figure of Brazilian soccer legend Pele and forward Vinicius dancing.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign on Thursday (November 24) against Serbia before facing their other Group G opponents, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The Qatar World Cup starts on Sunday (November 20) and runs until the final on December 18.

A general view of a street decorated for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, in the Alvorada neighborhood in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil

An aerial view of a street decorated for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, in the Alvorada neighborhood in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil A boy plays soccer along the Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil A young woman poses for a photo on Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil

